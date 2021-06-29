Johnson City favorite announces restaurant expansion

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A favorite Johnson City eatery has announced it’s expanding and opening its doors to a Kingsport location.

Mid-City Grill, which has its first location on Commerce Street in Johnson City, is on track to open on another Commerce Street in downtown Kingsport.

The owner, Theresa Garnett, told News Channel 11 that the downtown locations are the restaurant’s style.

“We were driving downtown, and we saw a couple of buildings for rent, and we actually messaged one of them, and we looked at them,” Garnett said. “We just thought that being on Commerce and Commerce there would be pretty cool. Downtown is kind of our thing.”

Garnett said the new location will feature the same menu as the Johnson City location.

An opening day has not yet been announced.