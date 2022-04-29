JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Proceeds from a fashion show held in Johnson City and Friday were passed along to a local therapeutic day school.

Those who attended the event purchased a $25 dollar ticket that gave them access to a raffle ticket, appetizers, lunch, a signature drink and a live DJ.

The event was designed to benefit the Jeremiah School, which is a school for children with autism.

The event titled the ‘Outdoor Spring Fashion Show Presented by J.Jill’ was held at Everlan of Johnson City and took place from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Guests were also able to browse merchandise from J.Jill and other local vendors.