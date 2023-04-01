JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite heavy wind and severe weather Saturday morning, this year’s opening day at the Johnson City Farmers Market drew a good crowd, organizers said.

Organizers of the event told News Channel 11 they were unsure what the turnout would look like due to the weather, but were pleasantly surprised.

Shoppers are able to peruse more than 20 vendors with some of the freshest produce, meat, coffee and more at the market.

“You’re actually talking to your grower, your farmer that’s growing their product for you,” said Heather Shipley, the Farmer’s Market President “You’re going to take that product home to your table. There’s no middleman about it. You get to talk to your personal grower.”

The Johnson City Farmers Market runs every Saturday at the Founders Park Pavilion from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.