Johnson City Farmers Market, Frontier Health hosts Kid Power family event Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — While parents had the opportunity to pick up locally sourced produce, children got to join in on some fun at the Johnson City Farmers Market’s free event Saturday.

“Kid Power” is happening now till 2pm at Founders Park! A free event for children, youth, and Families to come together and talk about Mental Health Awareness for young people. Vendors are on hand with prizes and information on the topic! @WJHL11 @KellyGros_WJHL pic.twitter.com/YO4TNxOweh — Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) May 22, 2021

Kid Power was an event held in May — Mental Health Awareness Month — and was aimed toward children who felt isolated during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Frontier Health partnered with the farmers market to provide the festivities.

Layla Wright, a care coordinator with Frontier Health, said that the event served as a way to promote healthy living and help put a smile on children’s faces.

“Coming out of COVID and the pandemic, we know that everyone probably needs some resources for mental health, but especially children, and we’re just excited to have the opportunity to partner with the farmers market and encourage healthy eating and exercise,” Wright said.

The event included over 20 interactive educational booths, music, dancing, open mic, art, yoga, karate and more.