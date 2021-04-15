Johnson City extends agreement with red light camera company by six months

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City leaders have agreed to keep the city’s red lights cameras for at least another six months.

The City Commission approved a measure Thursday evening that extends the city’s agreement with Redflex Traffic Systems, the company that provides red light photo enforcement services, through Oct. 1.

“We basically just extended the current arrangement for six months, so that a little more due diligence can be done with regard to renewing that contract on a longer term and perhaps looking at the scope of what we’re doing with that technology,” Mayor Joe Wise said.

The city entered into the agreement with Redflex back in 2009.

There are six red light cameras in Johnson City.