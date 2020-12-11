Johnson City Earth Fare set to reopen December 12

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Earth Fare have confirmed the Johnson City location will officially open on December 12.

In an e-mail, officials with the store said there would be a ribbon-cutting at 7:50 a.m. and doors would open at 8 a.m. Saturday.

A spokesperson told News Channel 11 last month that the Johnson City location will be the 15th of 27 stores planned to reopen under new ownership.

The Johnson City location is the only Earth Fare in the Tri-Cities region.

