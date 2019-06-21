Johnson City Earth Fare hosting grand re-opening event Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Earth Fare at 1735 W. State of Franklin will be celebrating its grand re-opening Saturday, June 22.

A release from Earth Fare says the event is marking the recent remodeling of the store. The decor and layout have been updated, and the store has expanded its selection of non-GMO and plant-based products.

The event will begin just before 7:00 a.m. with a ribbon cutting, followed by the store’s doors opening.

An imported 75-pound wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese will be imported from Italy and cracked using traditional tools at 1:00 p.m.

A mystery gift card giveaway valued up to $500 for the first 100 shoppers in line will be held.

The event will also feature a presentation of a $1,000 check to Build It Up East Tennessee, product demonstrations, free samples, live music and special deals.

The healthy foods grocery store is based in Asheville. The Johnson City store opened in October 2008.