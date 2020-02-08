Johnson City Earth Fare employee files lawsuit against bankrupt grocery chain

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Earth Fare employees have filed a class lawsuit accusing the grocery chain of violating federal law.

One of those employees is from Johnson City.

In the lawsuit, the employees claim Earth Fare did not give them a 60-day layoff notice as required by law.

This comes after the company announced it was closing all of its stores and filed for bankruptcy earlier this week.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as the WARN Act, requires employers with 100 or more employees to give 60 days notice ahead of closures and mass layoffs.

In announcing the store closures, Earth Fare said it followed federal guidelines for notifying employees.

The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, seeks 60 days of unpaid wages, vacation pay, 401(k) contributions, and other benefits the employees claim they are entitled to in accordance with the WARN Act.