JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The ETSU Eagle Cams nest in Johnson City has a new addition.

The first egg laid at the nest this season hatched on Monday evening.

The egg was laid in late February by Jolene, the female eagle who accompanies the male bald eagle named Boone at the Johnson City nest.

At the Bluff City nest, two eggs have hatched so far this season.