BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is dead following an off-road vehicle crash in Buchanan County.

The Virginia State Police has identified the driver as Buford A. Bevins, 44, of Johnson City.

According to VSP, the crash happened on August 7 on Route 83, less than a mile east of Route 658. The 2018 Honda SXS700 Pioneer was traveling east when Bevins reportedly lost control and ran off the left side of the road and hit an embankment.

Bevins was transported to the Buchanan General Hospital in Grundy where he later died from his injuries, the VSP reported.

The crash remains under investigation.