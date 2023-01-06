JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — A drive-thru coffee shop was on the agenda Thursday night at the Johnson City Commission meeting and took up a significant amount of time for discussion.

According to city officials, the Coble Coffee Drive-Thru would be in a school zone, across the street from Indian Trail Middle School on North Roan Street, requiring the land to be rezoned for the business.

Jenny Brock, Johnson City Commissioner, voiced her concerns about the new business.

“I’m going to vote no,” Brock said. “I just feel like putting a business like this in a school zone with the challenges that we have, you know, I guess my mind could be changed later, but I’m going to be clear about that. I just really have grave concerns about putting a business like this in a school zone.”

The Commission advanced the request in a three-to-two vote. The next vote will include a public hearing, which is set to happen Jan. 19.