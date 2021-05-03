Johnson City Development Authority asking for public’s help to bring dog park to downtown JC

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Development Authority and Connect Downtown are hoping to bring a park just for dogs to downtown Johnson City but need community support.

City leaders have applied for a grant called the “Dog Park Dash” that if granted could provide between $25,000 to $100,000 in funding to go towards a new park.

“There’s really not a ton of other options for dog owners in the Tri-Cities,” Lindsey Jones, a marketing manager for the Johnson City Development Authority, said. “There is a paid membership dog park that’s not in our downtown district. So, it’s quite a drive away.”

Jones said that the Johnson City Development Authority is striving to create a walkable downtown for Johnson City.

Although Jones is not commenting on potential locations yet, she said the new dog park would be different from other downtown parks.

“We have spaces like Founder’s Park of King Commons for dogs to roam around,” Jones said. “But, I’d love to have a place where they can run leash-free and mingle with other dogs and have fun in a safe space.”

Johnson City resident John Ketron takes his dog Elsa on walks for exercise.

“I think yeah probably there is a need for another dog park in Johnson City,” Ketron said. “It’s a big place, and I see a lot of people in here.”

“We have, I think the statistic is actually 47% of household owners in our downtown area within a five-mile radius have dogs in their households,” Jones said. “We need a dog park for those animals to run around and play in.”

The development authority is asking those who want to show their support to write letters, which are due by May 31.

For more information, visit downtownjc.com/dogs.