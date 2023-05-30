JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City bridal store is among those in Tennessee that will be impacted by a WARN Notice filed with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD), though at this point only layoffs at the company’s headquarters in Pennsylvania are certain.

According to a letter from the TDLWD to state, county and city officials, David’s Bridal LLC notified the agency of a “permanent closure to take place on or around June 12, 2023 through August 11, 2023.” Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy and Johnson City Mayor Todd Fowler were recipients of the letter.

Among the seven locations impacted by the closure is the store located on Peoples Street in Johnson City, the letter states.

“The total number of affected workers in Tennessee is 206,” the letter states. “At this time, David’s Bridal expects the only employees that will be affected to be at their headquarters in Pennsylvania.”

News Channel 11 reached out to the TDLWD for clarification on what the WARN Notice means for Tennessee workers. Chris Cannon, Chief Communications Officer for the TDLWD, provided the following statement:

“I can tell you, at this time, David’s Bridal is not expected to lay off any of its 206 employees in Tennessee.” Chris Cannon, Tennessee Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development Chief Communications Officer

David’s Bridal filed for bankruptcy in April after already announcing it planned to cut thousands of positions. The company reported in a news release April 17 it would “continue exploring a sale of all or some of its assets” consistent with the bankruptcy code. Media reports at that time said the company might have to close all its stores if it couldn’t find a buyer by late summer.

The department stated in the letter that David’s Bridal notified the TDLWD Dislocated Worker Unit on April 14.

According to the TDLWD, the First Tennessee Development District was one of the organizations notified to get in touch with and offer services to affected employees.