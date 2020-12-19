Johnson City dance studio hosts flash mob at Founders Park

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Grinch has made a couple of unexpected appearances in Founders Park for the past week, and Friday night, he surprised parkgoers again — he joined in on a flash mob.

The dance was choreographed and planned by Salsa Tri-Cities owner Sarita Rayna, who told News Channel 11 she believed the dance performed by her and several students was a productive way to set the mood for the upcoming holidays.

“We may have found out that the Grinch likes to dance, and we just thought it would be a really fun way to include him and do something silly and goofy for the holidays,” Rayna said.

And dance he did — the Grinch kept up as other dancers moved and grooved near the entrance of Founders Park, taking a short break from meeting and greeting youngsters to put on a dance show parkgoers are sure to remember.

To watch the full video, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss