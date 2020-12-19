Johnson City dance studio hosts flash mob at Founders Park

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Grinch has made a couple of unexpected appearances in Founders Park for the past week, and Friday night, he surprised parkgoers again — he joined in on a flash mob.

The dance was choreographed and planned by Salsa Tri-Cities owner Sarita Rayna, who told News Channel 11 she believed the dance performed by her and several students was a productive way to set the mood for the upcoming holidays.

“We may have found out that the Grinch likes to dance, and we just thought it would be a really fun way to include him and do something silly and goofy for the holidays,” Rayna said.

And dance he did — the Grinch kept up as other dancers moved and grooved near the entrance of Founders Park, taking a short break from meeting and greeting youngsters to put on a dance show parkgoers are sure to remember.

