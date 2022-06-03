JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Friday marks the 100th day of the war in Ukraine after Russian forces invaded the country. Two cyclists from a Johnson City church are using their passion for biking to help raise money for Ukraine.

Steve Wheeler and John Redmond are members at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church. They are planning to ride their bikes more than 100 miles from East Tennessee into western North Carolina.

Wheeler and Redmond hope to raise $5,000 for efforts in Ukraine through their trek.

“I served over there as a missionary and a church planner for about five years in the Czech Republic and have a lot of friends that are from Ukraine and some that even live in Ukraine,” said Redmond, the director of Outreach and Young Adult Ministries at Munsey. “And those pastors that border in Romania and Serbia, and just knowing them and knowing their knowing their heart and passion and seeing the pain that’s going on in Ukraine is what really gave me compassion to do that.”

The money raised by Wheeler and Redmond will assist Czech pastors who are housing refugees from Ukraine and transporting supplies to the victims of the war.