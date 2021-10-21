Johnson City creating ‘master plan’ for new Keefauver park

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new Johnson City park is getting closer to becoming a reality.

Twelve years ago, the City of Johnson City purchased the 50-acre plot of land that was formerly Keefauver Farm located on Hales Chapel Road.

On Thursday, the city hired a firm from Knoxville to develop the master plan for the future park.

Assistant City Manager Charlie Stahl says that it is now up to the public as well as the city to decide how to use the new park.

“Public input, city commission input, park and recreation board input. So you have a lot of input suggesting a lot of potential features of the park. This will be coordinated by the selected firm. This will take about a five-month process to develop,” said Stahl.

The city and firm will now hold community meetings over the course of the next few months to gather input from the public.

Possible things the park could include are trail systems, greenways, athletic fields and more.