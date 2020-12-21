Johnson City couple charged with murder of 19-month-old to appear in court January 14

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City couple charged in the death of a 19-month-old will appear for a preliminary court hearing on January 14, 2021.

Sapora Walton, 20, and Jeremiah Crater, 22, were arraigned in Washington County on Monday morning.

Both Walton and Crater were given the same hearing date at 9 a.m.

They are charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse/neglect in relation to the death of a toddler discovered on February 21, 2020.

According to the Johnson City Police Department, the child had multiple injuries on and around the head and was underweight when found.

An autopsy reportedly found that blunt force trauma to the head and neck was the cause of death. The autopsy also revealed that the child was severely malnourished, according to JCPD.