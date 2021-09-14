Johnson City couple charged with abuse after infant suffers multiple bone fractures

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a Johnson City couple is facing child abuse and neglect charges after a child suffered multiple bone fractures.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Katarina Finney, 24, and Troy Hicks, 30, of Johnson City were arrested Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, an investigation was launched in April after a 6 month-old child was taken to a hospital for a possible broken arm. A medical evaluation revealed that the child had four bone fractures in the arm, leg, and rib areas and that the fractures likely occurred at different times.

Investigators say they interviewed Finney and Hicks, but they could not provide an explanation for the child’s injuries.

Sheriff’s office investigators, along with the Department of Children’s Services and district attorney’s office, consulted with medical experts, who determined that child’s injuries were likely caused by “non-accidental trauma.”

Earlier this month, a Washington County grand jury indicted Finney and Hicks on charges of aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect. They were arrested Tuesday while appearing in court for an unrelated matter.

Both are being held in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bonds. They will appear in criminal court later this year.