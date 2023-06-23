JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The main office for the U.S. Postal Service in Johnson City has called the property on E Main St. home since the early 1970s. Now, the city of Johnson City is considering the property for a new city hall location.

The lease agreement between the city and the postal service for the property is set to expire Aug. 31.

The post office is located across the street from the current city hall.

Assistant City Manager Randy Trivette said the city notified the Postal Service in 2021 of the upcoming expiration of the lease and that the city did not intend to renew the lease.

Trivette said the city does not have a clear idea of what they want to use the property for yet but that they have an architect assessing the current city hall’s administrative side.

He said this is the first step in the planning process as they consider the property for a new city hall.

“So, accessibility is very difficult here for people getting into commission chambers, to access services,” said Trivette. “We have handicap accessibility. It meets code, but it’s just not convenient.”

Trivette said the Postal Service intends to stay in the area and move to different locations, separating services like their retail and distribution into two different buildings, unlike the current situation in which they’re all in one. The city is working on an extended lease agreement of six months to allow them more time to find a location within the area.

“They’re working very closely with us,” said Trivette. “They understand the urgency, but we also understand how long it takes to accomplish current things right now too.”

City attorneys are drafting the extended lease agreement. With that agreement, the Postal Service will have until March 1, 2024 to find a new location in the 37601 zip code.

A representative with the U.S. Postal Service told News Channel 11 that they are continuing to actively explore viable options for another location and that customers will be notified as the process evolves.