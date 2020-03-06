Johnson City conducting traffic study after concerns about safety near ETSU’s campus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- City of Johnson City officials confirmed Thursday they’ve posted traffic counters on State of Franklin near ETSU’s campus as part of a traffic study, in response to a request from university officials.

City officials said they installed the traffic counters Tuesday and are collecting speed data and traffic volumes.

The effort is in response to a letter they received from East Tennessee State University’s president, Dr. Brian Noland, asking the city to take steps to “slow the pace of traffic” on University Parkway and State of Franklin, among other requests.

At this time, we’re told there is no estimate on how much this study will cost.

City officials said in an e-mail, “We do not normally estimate the cost of studies that relates to requests about safety concerns, since we are always analyzing and evaluating safety concerns either brought to our attention or that we have found through normal data analysis. The traffic counters are just one portion of the data collection involved in this study. We will be using data already collected for other reasons to avoid duplication of effort and additional costs and staff time.”