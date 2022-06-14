JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After experiencing a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Johnson City Community Theatre plans to open its 135th season next month with the production of “Grease.”

While renovations take place at the theater on East Maple Street, productions will be expanded to alternate venues, including Freedom Hall Civic Center.

“The pandemic may have restricted our services, but it also provided us with the opportunity to refocus, reimagine, and restructure how we operate and, more importantly, how we serve our community”, JCCT Board President JJ Jeffers said in a release. “Our Board of Directors has been hard at work reinventing the efficacy of the organization. Part of our efforts and excitement is the introduction of our new creative leadership, Sprinkles & Pfeiffer Productions.”

Performances of “Grease” will take place July 9–17 at Freedom Hall with performances scheduled for July 9, 14, 15, and 16 at 8 p.m. and July 10 and 17 (Sundays) at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online.

The remainder of the Johnson City Community Theatre’s season will be unveiled at the production of “Grease.”

The theatre will also offer two theatre camps for those 8–18 years old at Freedom Hall. Online registration is now open.