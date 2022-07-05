JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Community Theatre (JCCT) will open its 135th season reenacting the All-American Classic “Grease” at Freedom Hall the week of July 9-17.

Performances are scheduled for July 9, 14, 15 and 16 at 8 p.m. Sunday performances on July 10 and 17 will be held at 2 p.m.

“What we do is a gift for the community and that performing this at Freedom Hall gives us an opportunity to give it to a bigger audience, and I think what they can take away is that anybody can do it, said Ethan Baker, who plays the role of Eugene. “It is a lot of hard work, and it’s just a good time for everybody.”

Tickets to the performance are $15.

