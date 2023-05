ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Community Concert Band held a show on Memorial Day to pay tribute to military personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The “Never Forget” concert took place in the Fort Watauga Amphitheater at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton.

The band was directed by Christian Zembower.

News Channel 11’s Clarice Scheele performed with the band and Josh Smith emceed the event.