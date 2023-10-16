ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Community Concert Band hosted a special 40th anniversary show at Milligan University on Monday.

The event was open to the public and showcased the group’s talent, which consists of more than 90 local musicians. The band’s conductor Christian Zembower told News Channel 11 that this is the most members the band has seen in its 40 years.

“It’s incredibly humbling to have 90-plus members,” he said. “It’s the largest the band has ever been, and to have members take your experience and as a conductor and say, ‘OK I’ll play it the way you want us to play it.'”

Zembower said he and the rest of the band have spent many long days rehearsing the material.

“The sheer amount of dedication that these members put in,” he said. “We had a three-hour rehearsal yesterday afternoon on this music, and to have five founding members plus one out in the audience still be involved is a very credit to the organization as a whole.”

More information on the Johnson City Community Concert Band can be found at jcccband.org.