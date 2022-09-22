JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City assisted living community hosted a celebration for its residents who have reached 100 years old.

The event came on National Centenarian’s Day, a day dedicated to recognizing those who have reached or passed the 100-year mark.

Abundant Christian Living Community celebrated five such residents on Thursday.

“You know it’s rare to make it to 100 let alone to have five of those in our independent living, so it truly is an inspiration to get up every day and keep going,” said Kayla Baker of Abundant Christian Living. “If our residents can do it, we can keep going too.”

The Century Club of Northeast Tennessee provided the five residents with certificates and a letter from the governor.