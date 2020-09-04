Johnson City commissioners vote to annex, re-zone last portion of land for development at Boones Creek exit

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City commissioners voted to annex and re-zone the final portion of land for the 75-acre proposed retail development near the Boones Creek exit off Interstate 26.

Three votes by the commission are needed before it’s final.

The commercial and residential development is set to be called The Promenade at Boones Creek.

Plans call for a movie theater, hotel and supermarket.

There would also be space for other retail and restaurant opportunities.

An amphitheater overlooking a lake, trails and waterfront dining are also possibilities at the development.