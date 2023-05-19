EDITOR’S NOTE: News Channel 11 incorrectly reported an action taken by Johnson City Commissioners. WJHL regrets the error.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Thursday, city commissioners passed a consent agenda that included conveying city-owned land to Habitat for Humanity for new housing.

The plan calls for the city to give land at John Exum Parkway and Moorland Drive to Habitat for Humanity, which has developed a plan for a cul de sac with 12 homes and a small park with a playground.

People who live nearby spoke out against the plan, saying the land’s deed specified that it was supposed to be used as a park. Assistant City Manager Randy Trivette walked commissioners through the decades-old covenants regarding the property, which was initially owned by the Johnson City Housing Authority.

He showed that in 1961, the city commission amended the covenants to allow for residential use. The land had previously been reserved for park space.

Commissioners said they understood neighbors’ concerns but were confident Habitat for Humanity’s plan was addressing a critical need for affordable housing in Johnson City.