JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City commissioners met with state lawmakers Friday morning.

The meeting took place in the Municipal and Safety Building with both Mayor Todd Fowler and Vice Mayor Aaron Murphy in attendance.

Among the topics discussed were updates in Johnson City, legislative updates, and current bills of interest. The work session was held to discuss legislative priorities within the state.

City officials briefly mentioned topics such as modern infrastructure in rural areas and urban growth boundaries.

“There is a bill that I am almost certain that will completely do away with urban growth boundaries,” State Rep. Tim Hicks (R-Gray) said.

The board meeting was only a work session and no official decisions were made during the meeting.

The current General Assembly session is underway. Lawmakers return to Nashville on Monday.