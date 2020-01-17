Johnson City Commissioners considering purchase of Chamber of Commerce building

Johnson City, Tenn (WJHL) — Johnson City leaders are considering the purchase of the Chamber of Commerce Building after a request from the Chamber’s President and CEO. The chamber wants to move from the house near city hall on East Market Street to The Model Mill which is undergoing renovation.

During the Johnson City Board of Commissioner’s Meeting Thursday night, Chamber President and CEO Bob Cantler formally offered the City of Johnson City the chance to purchase the chamber headquarters for $500,000. He said that amount was the tax appraisal on the building and almost one acre of land on which it’s built.

Cantler said the location would be convenient for the city.

“Due to the strategic location of the facility to the municipal and safety building,” he said. “Also at the end of the chamber drive is the trailhead to Tannery Knobs (the city’s new mountain bike park).”

Cantler suggested several potential uses for the building if the city were to purchase it.

“Could it become additional office space for the city? Could it become an outpost for recreation? Could it become a visitor center or something of that nature? We’d like to work with the city in any way possible to facilitate the process.”

But City Manager Pete Peterson recommended Commissioners hold off on a vote until a real estate appraisal could be completed and until city staff could determine the best possible uses for the building if the city were to purchase it.

Peterson said he expects the city commission will have information for a vote in six to seven weeks.