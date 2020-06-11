Johnson City Commissioners approve budget for next fiscal year

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Board of Commissioners has adopted the budget for the next fiscal year, beginning on July 1, 2020 and running through June 30, 2021.

Commissioners met via video conference on Thursday morning and approved the budget upon second reading.

The budget had been amended from the first reading to appropriate $50,000 to Marketing and Communications for an events position.

Johnson City Schools also amended the amount requested for the general school fund to $5,330 to more accurately reflect costs of expenditures.

No property tax increase was included in the approved budget.

At the meeting, commissioners also voted to amend the city’s zoning ordinance to allow animal hospitals and clinics to now be built in three districts previously restricted for them.

Animal hospitals can now be constructed and operate in the B3, B4 and I1 districts.

Both the budget and the amendment to the ordinance were approved unanimously.