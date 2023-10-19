JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — City leaders Thursday night approved a measure to supply Johnson City Schools teachers and staff with emergency response buttons.

Johnson City commissioners approved a five-year, $609,700 contract with Central Technologies Inc. for the installation and configuration of a communication and notification system at each city school.

The buttons will allow teachers and staff to quickly notify administrators or first responders of an incident.

Installation and the first year will be paid for with $193,700 in State Safety Grant funds while years two through five will be funded with $416,000 in general purpose school funds.