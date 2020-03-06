Johnson City Commission to vote on Inter-Local school agreement next week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City leaders face a difficult decision — accept an unpopular offer from Washington County to provide school funding or possibly take legal action against the county.

City commissioners and school board members met with attorneys during the commission’s regular meeting Thursday night.

The funding plan by the county involves money to build a new Jonesborough school while avoiding debt.

School board members want the city to reject the plan.

“It was not fair,” said Board of Education Vice Chair Jonathan Kinnick. “I would call it not ethical that the county has two projects in a row, basically said they don’t care about 48 percent of the kids that live in the county that just happen to live in Johnson City.”

The Commission and School Board met in executive session with four lawyers present.

Washington Co. Mayor Joe Grandy is here, along with the City School Board, Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest and Co. Commissioner Jodi Jones. pic.twitter.com/a7CpENB5SP — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) March 6, 2020

“The recommendation for approval of this agreement is based upon those facts of the law and those political realities of we’re in a minority position in this bargaining session,” said City Manager Pete Peterson.

Peterson told the crowd that getting the $12.5 million from the county over the next 25 years is better than nothing.

But parents and teachers spoke against the agreement. Telling the commission the issues city schools are facing. Overcrowding, safety concerns and mold and mildew issues at Town Acres Elementary were brought up by several commenters.

“I encourage you not to take this deal for the simple reason that it’s going to set the tone that its okay to do what the county is doing to us,” said Johnson City Education Association President Joe Crabtree.

The city’s lawyer said a lawsuit would be a declaratory judgement action and that the Jonesborough school plan is not illegal in any way based on current legislation.

Peterson says the only way to close this “loophole” is legislative change. He says he has been directly involved in trying to get this changed and over the last four- five years- there hasn’t been support. — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) March 6, 2020

“This is a contractual issue,” said Johnson City Staff Attorney Sunny Sandos. “There is a question as to the legality of the Jonesborough project. There is not a scenario that money would be sought.”

The Johnson City Commission will meet in a special called session Thursday, March 12th at 4:30 to vote on whether or not to accept Washington County’s offer.

