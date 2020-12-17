Joe Wise to serve as Johnson City mayor, Fowler as vice-mayor

UPDATE: The Johnson City Commission selected Joe Wise to serve as mayor and Todd Fowler to serve as vice-mayor.

Wise will replace current mayor Jenny Brock.

Joe Wise is now the mayor of Johnson City. (Vote was unanimous.) — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) December 17, 2020

Previous:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City commissioners will choose the city’s next mayor and vice-mayor tonight.

It’s a ceremonial title decided in a vote among members of the Board of Commissioners every two years.

Mayor Jenny Brock’s term expires at the end of the year. Her term on the commission lasts for two more years. The city charter doesn’t include a term limit, so she could be reappointed for another term as mayor.

Brock was mayor during the city’s economic boom and 150th birthday celebrations in 2019 as well as during the pandemic and racial equity protests that occurred during 2020.

The commission meeting starts at 6 p.m. Because of the pandemic, the meeting will be conducted online.