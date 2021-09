JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thursday night, Johnson City leaders will discuss the first reading for a proposed 288-unit apartment complex on West Oakland Avenue.

The Johnson City Commission will consider rezoning 18 acres of land to make way for the new 288-multi-family residence.

The proposed complex would be located near The Reserve Apartments in North Johnson City off North State of Franklin Road.

A timeline has not yet been established for the proposal.