Johnson City Commission to consider Regional Retail and Tourism Development District at Thursday meeting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Commission is set to consider the first reading of an ordinance that would designate a new Regional Retail and Tourism Development District.

This district was approved by Tennessee lawmakers during the 2019 session in Nashville.

The law designated that the district would be no more than a half-mile from an existing interstate exit, no more than 20 miles from the state border of two neighboring states, is no larger than 950 acres and “is designated as a regional retail tourism development district by a municipal ordinance and certified by the commissioner.”

The location is set to be off Exit 17 of Interstate 26 in the Boones Creek area.

Bryan Sangid and Mark Larkey, developing partners on the project, told News Channel 11 in August that they were still refining design plans and having conversations with potential tenants.

“The interest that we have received regarding the development has been overwhelming,” said Larkey. “That’s been very encouraging to us.”

According to city documents, the development district would include areas between Old Stage and Carroll Creek Roads. It would extend from Quality Circle to nearly the train trestle at Keefauver Road.

The Johnson City Commission meets at 6 p.m. Thursday, December 19.