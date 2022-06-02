JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City commissioners are scheduled to consider an increase in the base rate of the city’s trash collection services.

According to the commission’s agenda for June 2, a resolution to adjust the collection rate of residents’ solid waste is set to be discussed.

A summary of the agenda item states that the proposed increase was discussed in the fiscal year 2023 budget and would raise the base monthly rate for trash collection for both municipal and regional residents. For those in the city proper (municipal), the base rate for collection would increase from $11 to $13 each month.

For regional residents, the service’s base rate would see a slightly smaller increase from $18 to $19 monthly.

The resolution contains a multitude of proposed rate adjustments, each of an increase over the current cost. Collection services from businesses, back doors (both municipal and regional) and dumpsters would all see an increase if approved. Below is a breakdown of how the costs would increase if approved:

MUNICIPAL FUND Residential Collection Current Proposed Base $11/month $13/month Business $16/month $18/month Back Door $26/month $28/month Dumpster Collection 4 yd $69.50/month $75/month 6 yd $84.50/month $90/month 8 yd $99.50/month $110/month Dumpster Rental 4 yd $35 $40/month 8 yd $40 $50/month Recycling $27.50 $35/month Roll-Off Collection Short Haul $114.50/pull $125/pull Long Haul $129.50/pull $140/pull Roll-Off Rental Two-Week $60.23 $75 One Month $120.45 $150 Container Set-Up Fee $25/delivery $35/delivery REGIONAL FUND Residential Collection Base $18/month $19/month Back Door $29/month $30/month Dumpster Collection 4 yd $82/month $95/month 6 yd $97/month $110/month 8 yd $112/month $125/month

The agenda also states that “adjustments in industrial and commercial rates for the municipal and regional systems are proposed.” The agenda did not specify exactly which additional rate adjustments have been suggested.

Johnson City Public Works has recommended that the commission approve the resolution, according to the agenda.

The city operates both the municipal and regional solid waste funds as enterprise funds, meaning they are services provided to the public for a fee and are not tied to other expenses like property taxes. The proposed resolution states that the “recent cost of living increases” could threaten the long-term financial security of the trash collection service.

The resolution describes the rate adjustment as necessary to “maintain long term financial stability.”

If approved, the new rates would go into effect July 1, 2022.

In June 2018, the commission approved the last rate increase for collection services. That adjustment increased the base fee from $9 to $11 for municipal residents.

The Johnson City Commission will also consider a first reading of the fiscal year 2023 budget Thursday night. That budget includes no increase for the city’s property tax rate.