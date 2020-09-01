Johnson City Commission to consider annexation for part of Boones Creek retail development

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Commission is set to consider the first reading of an ordinance that could impact the future of the Boones Creek retail development.

It also gives a look at what the development could look like.

According to documents in the agenda packet for Thursday’s meeting, the commission will consider the “Hodge-Hunt Annexation” along Christian Church Road, off Boones Creek Road.

According to the summary prepared by the city, the parcel “infills a portion of the retail and tourism incentive area east of the Clinchfield railroad line, north of Boones Creek Rd and west of Christ Church Rd.”

Photo included in Johnson City Commission agenda packet.

“The area and boundary of the incentive zone (approx.. 950 acres and covering both sides of Exit 17) was recently adopted by the Commission for state-level tourism and economic development incentives,” the report continues.

The agenda packet also reveals more about plans for the “Promenade at Boone’s Creek.” The conceptual site plan by Ken Ross Architects includes a movie theater, hotel and supermarket.

Residential spaces averaging 1,200 square feet each are also part of the plan.

There would also be space for other retail and restaurant opportunities.

An amphitheater overlooking a lake, trails and waterfront dining are also possibilities.

You can read the full agenda summary below.