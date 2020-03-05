Johnson City Commission, school board to hold public comment period on interlocal agreement Thursday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City leaders will meet Thursday night to discuss a controversial proposed school funding agreement with Washington County.

The City Commission and Board of Education will meet with attorneys in an executive session during Thursday’s regular commission meeting.

Citizens will be able to offer their input during a public comment section of the meeting. Those wishing to speak must sign in and limit their comments to three minutes.

The school board wants the commission to reject the agreement.

The commission will eventually have to decide whether to accept the proposed agreement or pursue legal action against the county.

In a news release Wednesday, Staff Attorney Sunny Sandos provided the following information: