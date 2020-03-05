Johnson City Commission, school board to hold public comment period on interlocal agreement Thursday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City leaders will meet Thursday night to discuss a controversial proposed school funding agreement with Washington County.
The City Commission and Board of Education will meet with attorneys in an executive session during Thursday’s regular commission meeting.
Citizens will be able to offer their input during a public comment section of the meeting. Those wishing to speak must sign in and limit their comments to three minutes.
The school board wants the commission to reject the agreement.
The commission will eventually have to decide whether to accept the proposed agreement or pursue legal action against the county.
In a news release Wednesday, Staff Attorney Sunny Sandos provided the following information:
Washington County has approved a funding mechanism for a Jonesborough school that does not provide the proportionate funding for Johnson City Schools that a traditional bond model would allow. This funding mechanism is not illegal under current statutory language, as there are no state laws that force a county to borrow funds in any particular way. While this mechanism entitles the City to zero dollars, negotiations to create the Inter-Local Agreement have led to the City securing $12.5 million over 25 years.
The potential legal causes of action the City has explored include circumvention of the intent of the law. The Tennessee Appellate Court has already addressed this in City of Athens Board of Education v. McMinn County, 467 S.W.3d 458 (2014), in which the Court ruled in favor of the county. As such, the City Commission must decide if the likelihood of success in a potential lawsuit is high enough to outweigh the guaranteed funds the Inter-Local Agreement provides for the students of Johnson City.
The Inter-Local Agreement includes a covenant that the City will not sue Washington County ONLY regarding this particular Jonesborough school situation for so long as the County continues to make the annual payments to the City. Any future potential litigation involving any other matter, including but not limited to school funding, is not prohibited.
“At the end of the day, the City must weigh its chances of getting nothing versus some guaranteed funding,” Sandos said. “We stand to lose far more than $12.5 million in the form of financial impact to our taxpayers if we litigate.”