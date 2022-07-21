JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — City leaders moved forward with a proposal to bring nearly 600 new homes to the Gray area.

The proposal calls for building 586 homes on 135 acres off Suncrest Drive, near Ridgeview Elementary and the Gray Fossil Site. The property owner has asked the city to annex the property.

The Johnson City Commission voted Thursday to launch a study analyzing what city services would need to be provided to the area as well as the project’s impact on traffic.

Mayor Joe Wise said such a large development may warrant a new school.

The plan will now go to the city’s planning commission.