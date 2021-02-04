Johnson City Commission meeting public comment filled with condemnation of mayor’s remarks over Equity Advisory Board

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The public comment for Johnson City’s Commission meeting was only about one topic that wasn’t on the agenda: Mayor Joe Wise’s comments during a workshop last month regarding an equity advisory board and why they believe it’s needed.

“When you start talking about a group with labels like equity and inclusion, there’s sort of code language there that heterosexual white males need not apply,” said Mayor Joe Wise during the Jan. 21 workshop.

Wise’s comments were about former Mayor Jenny Brock’s proposal to conduct a “gap analysis” and create the board.

“It was concerning, it was disheartening and micro-aggressive to say the very least,” said Alona Norwood, a local activist, and secretary for the Johnson City-Washington County NAACP. “We need to be very intentional with the way that our elected officials speak on behalf of matters that involve racial issues.”

The Johnson City-Washington Co. NAACP treasurer, Ed Wolff, also participating in public comment about the issue.

“The comments were racist in tone and indicated a desire for white males to remain in power,” said Wolff. “My perception is that this community is not accepting of the marginalized as reflected by data from and experience of them. What I also saw was white privilege and white supremacy in action.”

All participating in public comment shared the need for the board as the city saw protests over racial injustice last summer.

“There are lots of ways to create equity in Johnson city but the advisory council is the way that this group has rallied to do it. You should empower that group,” said Jodi Jones, who represents Johnson City on the Washington County Commission.

The President of the Johnson City-Washington County NAACP asked city leaders to “not drag their feet” on the creation of the advisory board.

“Let’s go ahead and develop this,” said Tavia Sillmon. “If the name is offensive to some then let’s look at changing the name but we need to come together as a city so that all people can be heard so that all people can grow and so that Johnson city can be put on the map nationally.”

The commission didn’t discuss the Equity Advisory Board or the comments surrounding it.

We reached out to the city for comment. Mayor Joe Wise sent a statement to News Channel 11 saying, “One of the general guidelines of public comment periods is that commissioners do not respond – they listen. In that spirit, and on behalf of the Board, we heard and appreciate the engaged citizens who took the time to call tonight.”