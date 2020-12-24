Johnson City Commission meeting next week to discuss city manager

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — City leaders will meet next week to discuss the city manager, who has been under review since a formal complaint was filed against him.

The Johnson City Board of Commissioners will meet in executive session with legal counsel at 5 p.m. Tuesday “to discuss a report involving City Manager Pete Peterson,” according to a city spokesperson.

The commission will then hold a special called meeting at 6 p.m. in case commissioners wish to take action based on the report.

This comes after an investigation was launched into Peterson after a formal complaint was filed by a fire prevention officer regarding emails about a building safety issue and a subsequent meeting about those emails.

Both meetings Tuesday will take place electronically due to the pandemic.

The executive session will be closed to the public, but the called meeting will be live-streamed online.

