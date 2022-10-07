JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City businessman and philanthropist is being remembered for his contributions to the region.

Thursday night the Johnson City Board of Commissioners honored the late Louie Gump who died July 20th at the age of 83.

Commissioners surprised Gump’s family with a proclamation of appreciation.

Louie H. Gump (PHOTO: ETSU)

Louie Gump grew up a member of one of Johnson City’s most influential families. After college at UNC Chapel Hill and military service in the U.S. Navy, Gump returned to Johnson City to join the family finance business.

But he had ideas of his own creating new businesses including Impact Management.

While Gump found success in business, his enduring passion was public service and inspiring new leaders. He was part of the creation of East Tennessee Hospice and the Hands On! Museum for Children.

In 1997, Gump and his late wife Lucy created the Roan Scholars Leadership Program at East Tennessee State University. With his financial endowment and hands-on involvement, more than 90 students have received full scholarships through the program through character, physical vigor, intellectual curiosity and leadership.

Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise reads the city’s proclamation honoring the late Louie Gump during a ceremony Thursday night attended by Gump’s four children and one of his grandchildren.

Thursday night, Johnson City Commissioners honored Gump with an official commendation. His four children accepted the honor.

“Mr. Gump was a world traveler who always returned home to Johnson City, making lasting contributions to this community and serving as one of its greatest supporters,” City Commissioners said in the proclamation to honor Gump.