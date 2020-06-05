Johnson City Commission holds first reading of next year’s budget

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Commission considered next year’s budget on first reading during Thursday night’s virtual meeting.

The city originally projected a $5 million loss from the COVID-19 shutdown but city leaders are now projecting a $3 million loss.

The budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 includes no new money for projects and debt scheduled to be issued this year has been moved to next year. The city has also implemented a hiring freeze.

“This budget does not include a property tax increase,” said City Manager Pete Peterson. “All services would be delivered with the same quality, frequency, and normal service delivery so that our customer base will see no change whatsoever in what we do, how we do it.”

There will be a special called meeting for the next reading of the budget on June 11.