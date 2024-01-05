JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – At Johnson City’s work session on Thursday, commissioners learned about data collected from 2022-2023 regarding crashes on Interstate 26 in the Johnson City greater metropolitan area.

Johnson City’s Traffic and Engineering Manager Anthony Todd said around 800 crashes occurred in those two years.

Todd said they collected crash reports from police departments and different jurisdictions to analyze the data.

“The vast majority of the crashes were related to people following too closely, and then there was a lot of probably distracted driving,” Todd said. “That’s not always easy to determine who’s distracted and who’s not, but most of the crashes were related to people falling too closely.”

They found many of the crashes happened around Boones Creek Exit 17, the Bobby Hicks Highway Gray Exit 13, the State of Franklin Road Exit 19, Roan Street Exits 20A and 20B and the University Parkway Exit 24.

Data showing areas on I-26 where crashes occurred; Hales Chapel Rd. is also included with 11 crashes

“There are more crashes usually in the morning around the Gray exit and Boones Creek and also in the afternoon in Boones Creek and University Parkway,” Todd said.

“[At] University Parkway, it happens at specific spots right there at the exit. And then the other locations, it’s happening on both sides of the interchange.”

Todd said some of the crashes happen due to the design of I-26.

“Some of the older designs didn’t allow for as much merging, or the turns on the exits were a little too tight.”

“There are some things that they could work on to improve. Longer ramps and things of that nature can help.”

He said the Gray exit could particularly need a longer entrance ramp.

Todd said the Johnson City Traffic Division has talked with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) about I-26 safety concerns. He said TDOT will look into speed limits.

“They will look at the speeds as it relates to crashes and see if the traffic is speeding while crashing,” Todd said. “If they are, then changing the speed limit won’t make much a difference. But if they’re staying within the speed limit, and still having crashes then that’s what they’re looking at, maybe it needs to be lower.”

Johnson City Police Chief Billy Church talked about I-26 safety concerning law enforcement at the work session. He said JCPD plans to start an I-26 safety initiative with other law agencies.

Church said the department hopes to kick it off on Jan. 19.