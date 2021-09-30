Johnson City Commission extends offer to Cathy Ball to become new city manager

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Commissioners extended an offer to Cathy Ball, the current assistant city manager in Asheville, North Carolina, to fill the district’s city manager role.

According to Ball’s LinkedIn, she’s worked as a city engineer, public works director, interim city manager among other roles. It also revealed she graduated from Western Carolina University with a masters degree in public affairs after obtaining her bachelors degree from Tennessee Technological University in 1987.

Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise told News Channel 11 that city leaders were excited to extend the offer to Ball.

I’m very pleased with our choice. We hired the best candidate. She’s the right candidate for the right season. Mayor Joe Wise

Johnson City Commissioner John Hunter said that Ball is familiar with the region and community, which made her city leaders’ first pick.

“The city manager search was very extensive and thorough,” Hunter said. “We were intentional as a commission to bring opportunity to all stakeholders for involvement in the process. I am happy to see such an engaged community. Getting input from city staff, leadership and the community was an imperative.

“While we saw great strengths and amazing qualities in each of the candidates, Ms. Ball’s experiences, attributes and ability to connect with our community stood out. She understands our community holistically and will be a great asset to Johnson City.”

Commissioner Aaron T. Murphy said that Ball’s experience gives Johnson City the opportunity to grow.

“Many are called, but few are chosen,” Murphy said. “When it comes to Cathy Ball, she is both. She brings a level of experience, skills and gift sets that our community needs to help us continue to move and grow forward in the right direction.”

Current Johnson City City Manager Pete Peterson announced his retirement in March after serving more than 30 years with the city, including 16 years working as the city manager.