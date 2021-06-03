Johnson City Commission considers new baseball facilities at Winged Deer Park

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — City leaders are considering a $13 million plan to build new baseball facilities at Winged Deer Park.

The goal of the proposed project is to attract youth baseball tournament to Johnson City.

The plan was spelled out during Thursday night’s City Commission meeting.

Commissioner Jenny Brock said the city does not have enough athletics fields to meet residents’ needs. She also said the expansion would make Johnson City a destination for travel team tournaments, which would have an economic impact.

“When we see these folks coming into town and they spend three or four days playing in the tournament, they bring great value to the city,” Brock said.

The city’s proposed budget also includes $22 million for the West Walnut Street corridor revitalization project.

The entire budget is slightly more than $300 million and does not include a tax increase. Commissioners approved it on the first of three readings during Thursday’s meeting.