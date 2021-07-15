Johnson City Commission approves smoking ban, Freedom Hall beer ordinances

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Commission has approved an ordinance change to ban smoking on public property and a measure allowing the sale of beer at Freedom Hall Civic Center.

The new smoking ban ordinance prohibits “the use of tobacco products or vapor products on the grounds of any public property, public park, public playground, public greenway, or any public property that is accessible to use by youth” and is owned or controlled by the city.

Those who violate the ban could face a fine of up to $50.

The ordinance will go into effect Friday.

The commission’s approval of allowing the sale of beer at Freedom Hall comes after the facility was rezoned earlier this year, meaning that it no longer qualifies as school property. However, Freedom Hall still needs proper licensing before beer can be sold.

Commissioners also voted to change the city’s noise ordinance to allow police officers to immediately cite violators. Previously, police had to measure noise coming from an offender, which took several days. Violators could face a fine of up to $50.