Johnson City Commission approves rezoning for new Knob Creek residential development

Local

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – City commissioners approved on second reading a rezoning request for a new residential complex consisting of 178 new townhomes in northern Johnson City.

Commissioners said this will help alleviate housing shortages, but neighbors said they are worried about traffic congestion.

The new development would sit on 22 acres of land located at 2644 Knob Creek Road next to The Haven apartment complex.

Project leaders hope to break ground in July of 2022 with completion by early 2024.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss