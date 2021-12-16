Johnson City Commission approves rezoning for new Knob Creek residential development

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – City commissioners approved on second reading a rezoning request for a new residential complex consisting of 178 new townhomes in northern Johnson City.

Commissioners said this will help alleviate housing shortages, but neighbors said they are worried about traffic congestion.

The new development would sit on 22 acres of land located at 2644 Knob Creek Road next to The Haven apartment complex.

Project leaders hope to break ground in July of 2022 with completion by early 2024.