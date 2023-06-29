The “Keebler” property is set to become home to nearly 400 houses and more than 100 townhomes over the next seven years. (WJHL photo)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City commissioners approved a rezoning request for the so-called Keebler Annexation in Gray.

A request to rezone about 118 acres of the site was unanimously approved on first reading Thursday.

The owners requested the rezoning from R-2B (low density residential) to RP-3 (planned residential).

“What the commission was voting on was essentially a site plan,” Commissioner Joe Wise said. “That’s the site plan we’ve been looking at for the last six months and so there really wasn’t anything particularly new there. It was just a matter of changing from the zone that was originally applied to the RP-3 that does then have that binding site plan.”

Under the proposed plan, 367 single-family homes would be built on the rezoned land. Another 126 townhomes would also be built on the property.

The Keebler Annexation was approved by the commission last month.