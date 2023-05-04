JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City commissioners gave final approval to the so-called Keebler Annexation on Thursday night.

The approval paves the way for a massive residential development which could include the construction of more than 350 single-family homes and 120 townhomes on a 133-acre site near Exit 13 on Interstate 26.

City leaders view the project as essential to the city’s growth but some nearby residents have expressed concerns about its impact on traffic.

The City Commission voted to annex and rezone the proposed development site at the developer’s request.